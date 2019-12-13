VIDEO: Watch HADESTOWN Stars Eva Noblezada & Reeve Carney in New Music Video for 'All I've Ever Known'

All we've ever known is that we can't get enough of Hadestown- the eight-time Tony-winning mega-hit, which is currently playing at the Walter Kerr Theatre. In the new musical, mythic lovers Orpheus and Eurydice share a kind of love that brings forth a melody...puts the world back in tune. Watch below as stars, Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, appear in a new music video for "All I've Ever Known," shot onstage and around NYC!

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.





