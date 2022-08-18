Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

VIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park

Broadway in Bryant Park continues on Thursdays through August 25, 2022.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM continued its 2022 season of the beloved series today with FREE performances all August long. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

This week's lineup featured performances from the Broadway casts of 1776, Come From Away, Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, and Wicked.

Watch highlights below and check back next week for the final performances from the casts of A Strange Loop, Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Six. *Schedule subject to change.



Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VIDEO: What Is COST OF LIVING All About? The Broadway Company Explains!VIDEO: What Is COST OF LIVING All About? The Broadway Company Explains!
August 17, 2022

Rehearsals are officially underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, written by Martyna Majok and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney. This insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day. Find out what it's all about in this video.
VIDEO: NY Public Library for the Performing Arts' Theatre on Film and Tape Archive Celebrates 50 YearsVIDEO: NY Public Library for the Performing Arts' Theatre on Film and Tape Archive Celebrates 50 Years
August 13, 2022

The past half-century of the documented history of theatre is on display at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' newest exhibition, Focus Center Stage: 50 Years of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive. Watch as Richard Ridge gets a special tour of the exhibition from Patrick and learns more about TOFT's incredible history.
VIDEO: Watch HADESTOWN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant ParkVIDEO: Watch HADESTOWN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park
August 11, 2022

Today's lineup featured performances from the Broadway casts of Between the Lines, The Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and Chicago. Watch highlights in this video!
VIDEO: Meet Two of the Unsung Heroes of INTO THE WOODS, Understudies Jason Forbach & Mary Kate MooreVIDEO: Meet Two of the Unsung Heroes of INTO THE WOODS, Understudies Jason Forbach & Mary Kate Moore
August 11, 2022

In this video, Into the Woods' Jason Forbach and Mary Kate Moore check in with BroadwayWorld to chat about understudying four roles each. How do they do it? Find out!
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For JOSEPH At The Muny Starring Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk, Mykal Kilgore & More!VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For JOSEPH At The Muny Starring Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk, Mykal Kilgore & More!
August 10, 2022

Go inside rehearsals for The Muny's grand finale of the 2022 season, the mega-fun hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which runs August 12 - 18, 2022.