VIDEO: Watch FALLING STARS with Peter Polycarpou and Sally Ann Triplett on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Falling Stars with Peter Polycarpou and Sally Ann Triplett.

Peter Polycarpou (Man of La Mancha, London Coliseum; City of Angels; Donmar Warehouse; Birds of a Feather) and Sally Ann Triplett's (Finding Neverland, Broadway; Viva Forever, Piccadilly Theatre; EastEnders) Falling Stars will be going digital this winter. Following the impending cancellation of live performances, the company quickly came together to create a filmed adaptation, providing audiences with an unmissable opportunity to experience the 1920s revelry from their own home during lockdown. With theatres forced to close their doors, Ginger Quiff are aiming to make the theatrical experience accessible for all.

Falling Stars is the charming story of a lost songbook; hidden away in an antique shop on the East Finchley High Road, its discovery unlocks the beautiful refrains of a bygone era. Conceived and written by Polycarpou, the song cycle is an homage to the composers, collaborators, and publishers of the 1920s, who created some of the greatest music of all time.

This musical revue captures the spirit of the age as Polycarpou and Triplett serenade audiences with the music of Charlie Chaplin, Irving Berlin, Buddy De-Silva, Ray Henderson, Vincent Youmans, Carl Schraubstader, Arthur Freed, and Meredith Wilson. Directed by Michael Strassen (Godspell 50th Anniversary concert; Billy; Assassins), Falling Stars will be available digitally from Sunday 22nd through to Sunday 29th November 2020.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

