VIDEO: Watch Anna Deavere Smith Get Political in HBO's New Trailer for NOTES FROM THE FIELD

A full production of Anna Deavere Smith's "Notes from the Field" opened in late 2016 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass., and immediately transferred to off-Broadway, opening at Second Stage Theater in New York. In this unique one-woman show, Smith dramatized the accounts of students, parents, TEACHERS and administrators affected by American's school-to-prison pipeline, which pushes underprivileged, minority youth out of the classroom and into incarceration.

Now, this acclaimed play comes to HBO, as NOTES FROM THE FIELD debuts SATURDAY, FEB. 24 (8:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT). Adapting the actress, playwright, professor and activist's powerful work, the HBO Films presentation focuses on the lack of opportunity and resources for young people living in poverty, which often leads them into the criminal justice system. Smith fearlessly brings to life the stories of 18 real-life people in the one-woman show, among them current and former inmates, protestors, educators and politicians. Shining a light on a lost generation of American youth, NOTES FROM THE FIELD is an expression of community, positivity and, ultimately, hope by inspiring awareness and change.

