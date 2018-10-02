VIDEO: Watch Anatole's Entrance at the Opera and 'The Abduction' From THE GREAT COMET in Brazil

New clips have been released from THE GREAT COMET in Sao Paolo, Brazil! Check out the videos below to see Anatole's entrance in The Opera, as well as The Abduction, from the production!

Fleeing from the conventional, the musical is mounted inside a space located at the top of the Santander Theater, the 033 Rooftop. The venue is adapted to feature special scenography to reassemble a Russian club from the early nineteenth century. Involved in this Moscow atmosphere, the audience will be able to enjoy the bar and experience a tasty gastronomic experience led by Chef Mario Azevedo, from the 033 Rooftop, with authentic Russian strogonoff.

In his Brazilian adaptation, the musical directed by Zé Henrique de Paula, has musical direction by Fernanda Maia, choreography by Gabriel Malo, set design by Bruno Anselmo, costumes by Zé Henrique de Paula, visage of Fabio Petri, lighting design by Fran Barros and sounds design by João Baracho.

The cast includes André Frateschi (Pierre), Bruna Guerin (Natasha), Gabriel Leone (Anatole), Guilherme Leal (Boris), Nani Porto (Julia), Adriana Del Claro (Sonya), Miranda Kassin (Sonya alternante), Wilson Feitosa Denisov), Lola Fanucchi (Princess Mary), Nabia Villela (Marya D), Daniel Cabral (Vasili), Natália Glanz (Vera), Andre Torquato (Dolokhov), Fabiana Tolentino (Anna Pavlovna), Vitor Moresco (Hélène), Arthur Berges (Petya), Leticia Soares (Anna Mikhailovna), Giovanna Moreira (Mlle Bourienne), Patrick Amstalden (Bolkonsky / Andrey), Rafael Pucca (Berg) and Thiago Perticarrari (Nikolai).

THE GREAT COMET features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War And Peace, the immersive staging of this unforgettable epic story brings audiences just inches from the performers as they light up Broadway in an experience like no other. THE GREAT COMET was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical (Josh Groban), Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical (Denée Benton), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Lucas Steele), Outstanding Direction (Rachel Chavkin), Outstanding Original Score (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Book (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Orchestrations (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Choreography (Sam Pinkleton), and Outstanding Costume Design (Paloma Young). THE GREAT COMET received two 2017 Tony Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design (Mimi Lien) and Outstanding Lighting Design (Bradley King).

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You