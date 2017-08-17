VIDEO: WAR PAINT's Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole Chat Cosmetics, Headshots and More with Kristin Chenoweth

Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, who co-star in Broadway's War Paint, sat down for an interview with fellow Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth this afternoon via Facebook Live. If you missed it, you can check out everything the trio had to say - from Elizabeth Arden's products and inspiring vocalists to first headshots - in the video below!

WAR PAINT, currently running at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), played a sold-out run in Chicago last summer where it became the most successful show in Goodman Theatre's history. War Paint was nominated for four 2017 Tony Awards, including "Best Actress in a Musical" for both of the leading ladies.

The cast also includes Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Patti Cohenour, Mary Ernster,Tom Galantich, David Girlolmo, Joanna Glushak, Chris Hoch, Mary Clarie King,Stephanie Rothenberg, Erik Liberman, Barbara Marineau, Donna Migliaccio,Stephanie Jae Park, Jennifer Rias, Angel Reda and Tally Sessions.

Directed by Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens), WAR PAINT reunites Scott Frankel and Michael Korie-the acclaimed composer and lyricist team of Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven-with Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright(Grey Gardens, I Am My Own Wife). Choreography is by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli.

WAR PAINT charts the legendary lives of two trailblazing women - cosmetics entrepreneurs Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole). WAR PAINT also features Tony Award nominees John Dossett and Douglas Sills. Dossett portrays Tommy Lewis, Miss Arden's husband and chief marketing officer, and Sills portrays the ambitious Harry Fleming, Madame Rubinstein's clubby confidante and faithful ally.

