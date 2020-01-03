VIDEO: WAITRESS's Lulus Reunite At The Diner!
We're heading to the diner for a look at the little Lulus of Broadway's hit musical Waitress reuniting ahead of the show's final performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 5th. Check out the video below to hear the young stars talk about their Broadway debuts, favorite songs from the show, and more!
Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). The show is the longest-running musical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history. When it closes, it will surpass the lengthy engagements of Dreamgirls, Mame, and Funny Girl, among many other legendary titles, passing the runs of the original Sound of Music and Arsenic and Old Lace.When the show ends its a triumphant, record-breaking run on January 5, 2020, it will have played 33 previews and 1544 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street).
In addition to the Broadway engagement, Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre, on a North American tour, and will open in Australia and Holland in 2020, and Japan in 2021. A UK tour has been announced for 2020 as well. The show's producers are also in talks with over 20 international markets about future productions.
