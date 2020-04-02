VIDEO: Varla Jean Merman Talks Provincetown's Summer Season

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

Drag cabaret stalwart, Varla Jean Merman has a special message for fans waiting for news on the summer season in Provincetown. Check out Varla below for a much-needed laugh!

The season, which was set to kick off Memorial Day weekend, is set to include perofrmances from Varla Jean and Judy Gold, along with Melissa Ferrick, Beth Malone, Seth Rudetsky, Donna Drake, Qya Cristál, Mark Meehan, Joe MacDougall and Sharon Topper, Kristin Chenoweth, Mitchell Campbell, Beth Leavel, Tori Scott, Jesse Kissel, Melissa Errico, Michel Legrand, Jenn Colella, Rachel Bay Jones, Liz Callaway, Susie Mosher, Lillias White, Marilyn Maye, Billy Stritch, Christine Pedi, and more!

For updates and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.





