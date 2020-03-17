VIDEO: Tom Kitt Sings 'Let There Be Light' From NEXT TO NORMAL

Tom Kitt, the composer behind Next to Normal, Flying Over Sunset, and more Broadway hits, takes to Instagram to perform "Let There Be Light" from Next to Normal.

Kitt, who has two shows (Flying Over Sunset and The Visitor) that were supposed to open next month but are now postponed due to the Broadway shutdown, is finding some light in the situation the best way he can-- through music.

Give it a listen below on his Instagram. You can also follow him here on Twitter.

Tom Kitt received the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and two Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Orchestrations for Next to Normal. Other credits include: Almost Famous; Superhero; If/Then; High Fidelity; Bring it On: The Musical; Disney's Freaky Friday; Dave; The Winter's Tale, All's Well That Ends Well, and Cymbeline (The Public's Shakespeare in the Park). As a music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator, credits include Jagged Little Pill, SpongeBob SquarePants, Head Over Heels, NBC's "Rise," "Grease Live!", American Idiot, and the Pitch Perfect films. Kitt received an Emmy Award as co-writer (with Lin-Manuel Miranda) for the 2013 Tony Award opening number, "Bigger."





