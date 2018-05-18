VIDEO: Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS, Reads a Letter to Her Future Self, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Tina Fey, writer of Mean Girls, appeared on The Tonight Show last night! She chatted about the show's dozen Tony nominations, and Jimmy Fallon reminds her of the punk song she asked him to to write for the movie soundtrack. Hear it in the first clip below!

Fey also talked about the swag she got after shouting out Poise pads during her last appearance and revealed how Alicia Keys saved her from a big mistake at Variety's Power of Women luncheon.

She read a letter she wrote to her future self, as well as played a game of What's Behind Me? with Jimmy.

Watch all of the clips below!

Mean Girls opened on Broadway on April 8 at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). The musical features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The show recently received 12 Tony nominations, which is tied with SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS for the most this season, including Best Musical.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and VICIOUS ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie RISE to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized FRENEMIES led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The cast is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weedas Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius R. Copes, Kevin Csolak, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Riza Takahashi, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.

