VIDEO: Tim Minchin Releases Music Video For New Song 'Airport Piano'

Tim Minchin has released a new music video for his song Airport Piano.

"My family spent a couple of weeks in quarantine and the house we were staying in had a garage, so we made this vid!" Minchin wrote in the video's caption.

Check out his blog for the whole story at https://www.timminchin.com/2020/09/25/airport-piano-a-making-of-blog/.

Watch the video below!

Tim Minchin has had worldwide success as a musical theatre composer-lyricist. He earned "Best Original Score" Tony Nominations for 'Matilda: The Musical' and 'Groundhog Day,' as well as a Grammy nomination for the 'Matilda' Broadway Cast Recording. A Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the performing arts, Minchin sells hundreds of thousands of tickets to live shows in the US, the UK, and Australia.

