VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish Says She's a Shakespeare Nerd

Tiffany Haddish had to talk her man Common into doing the "Silhouette Challenge" on TikTok, but she didn't have to ask Stephen twice when it came time to recite some Shakespeare in this hilarious interview. You can see more Tiffany in "Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready," on Netflix.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

She says her favorite Shakespeare plays are "Hamlet," "Macbeth," and "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

Haddish broke out in the movie "Girls Trip." She stars in the TBS series "The Last O.G.," and executive produces and voices Tuca in the Netflix/Adult Swim animated series "Tuca & Bertie."

