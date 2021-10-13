VIDEO: The Stars of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Talk Broadway Return on MORNING JOE

Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Adrian Lester appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe this morning to discuss The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway, working with Sam Mendes, and the significance of the play.

Watch the full interview below!

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event and New York Times Critics' pick charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. The Lehman Trilogy, "a remarkable, spellbinding exercise in storytelling" (The Washington Post), is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family.

Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley reprise their critically acclaimed portrayals of the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons, told in three parts presented as one evening in this "extraordinary theatrical experience" (The Daily Telegraph). And the company welcomes the heralded Adrian Lester for this special Broadway engagement in his Broadway debut.