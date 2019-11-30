VIDEO: The Rockettes Discuss Their Diversity and How They Use it to Inspire Others

This year, 13 new Rockettes are joining the famous kickline, according to NBC News. While the dancing group of women may appear to be one unit on stage, off stage they celebrate their diversity and uniqueness and use it to inspire others.

Among the group are people of all ages and backgrounds, including one 18-year-old (the youngest member), seven moms, and one dancer born without a hand.

Sydney Mesher said that her disability inspired one child, also with a similar disability, who told her parent she was going to be a Rockette when she grew up.

Hear from other members of the group in the video below!





