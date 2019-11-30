Radio City Christmas Spectacular
Click Here for More Articles on Radio City Christmas Spectacular

VIDEO: The Rockettes Discuss Their Diversity and How They Use it to Inspire Others

Article Pixel Nov. 30, 2019  

This year, 13 new Rockettes are joining the famous kickline, according to NBC News. While the dancing group of women may appear to be one unit on stage, off stage they celebrate their diversity and uniqueness and use it to inspire others.

Among the group are people of all ages and backgrounds, including one 18-year-old (the youngest member), seven moms, and one dancer born without a hand.

Sydney Mesher said that her disability inspired one child, also with a similar disability, who told her parent she was going to be a Rockette when she grew up.

Hear from other members of the group in the video below!

VIDEO: The Rockettes Discuss Their Diversity and How They Use it to Inspire Others
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Explains The Whole Being Dead Thing During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  • VIDEO: Watch The Cast of HADESTOWN Livin' It Up On Top at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  • VIDEO: AIN'T TOO PROUD Kicks Off Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with Show Medley
  • VIDEO: Watch The Radio City Rockettes Perform in the Macy's Parade!
  • VIDEO: Watch Adrienne Warren and the cast of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Perform During the Macy's Parade
  • VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS Performs for the CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade