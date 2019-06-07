VIDEO: The Radio City Rockettes Celebrate National Tap Dance Day

Jun. 7, 2019  

For National Tap Dance Day this Saturday, the Radio City Rockettes created a one-take video celebrating their love of tap!

The tap combination they perform in the video was choreographed by The Rockettes Creative Director Karen Keeler.

Tap is featured prominently in the annual Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, with two numbers in the production - "The Twelve Days of Christmas" and "Rag Dolls" - dedicated to the art form!

See the Rockette's tribute to tap below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



