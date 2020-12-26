VIDEO: The Forest of Arden Releases New Song 'Last Christmas'

The Forest of Arden has released a new video, Last Christmas, featuring members of its company.

The song was written by Michael Arden, Jackson Teeley, and Andy Mientus, and sung by Dez Duron.

The video is by Peter Westervelt and performed by Company Members of The Forest of Arden.

The Forest of Arden Company includes: Tony-winner Nikki M. James, Krysta Rodriguez, Justin Scribner, Andy Mientus, Nick Adams, Cathy Ang, Kyle Brown, McCaleb Burnett, Andrei Chagas, Maxwell Dunham, Claybourne Elder, Leigh-Ann Esty, Sara Esty, Eamon Foley, Chris Grant, Sarah Harris, Daniel Hartman, Robert Hartwell, Van Hughes, TJ Kearney, Jeff Kuperman, Jesse Kovarsky, Jodi McFadden, Connor Norton, Davon Rainey, Shea Renne, Samantha Soule, Matthew Vincent Taylor, Peter Westervelt, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Zachary Berger, Tommy Kurzman, Dane Laffrey, Jean Mientus, Ryan Park, Peter Sachon, and producer Stephen Mack.

Learn more about the Forest of Arden at https://www.theforestofarden.com .

"Next Christmas" is now streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.