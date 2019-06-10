2019 AWARDS SEASON
VIDEO: The Cast of OKLAHOMA! Performs 'I Cain't Say No/ Oklahoma' at the 2019 TONYS

Jun. 10, 2019  

The cast of OKLAHOMA! showed the 2019 TONY AWARDS their take on Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic when they performed 'I Cain't Say No/ Oklahoma' during Sunday night's broadcast. The show won two Tonys during the show: Best Revival of a Musical and star Ali Stroker won Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

Watch the performance below!

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.

The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testaas Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.

Photo Credit: John P. Filo/CBS

