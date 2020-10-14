VIDEO: The Art Of Time Ensemble's Forthcoming Album Previews With Robert Johnson's 'Love In Vain'
'Love in Vain' features American Jazz vocalist Madeleine Peyroux.
"Robert Johnson's "Love in Vain" is one of those timeless blues that haunts the world of 'crossover' as much as it haunts the listener at the crossroads. In our version of Robert Johnson's monumental blues, I feel and hear in each instrument what is rarely, if ever, heard aloud- the voice of a woman scorned! Like much of the blues, this encourages me all the more to seek out gentleness in unexpected places. In this regard, I hope it serves us well. "
-Madeleine Peyroux
Ain't Got Long's second single release, "Love in Vain", sung by American jazz vocalist Madeline Peyroux is a foggy haze of sadness, mystery, confusion, that cracks open the heart. Peyroux personally selected this classic originally for a tour with the Art of Time Ensemble in 2014. Jonathan Goldsmith's spooky arrangement was built around a version already in her solo set.
All of the songs on this album come from the work Goldsmith did for the Art of Time Ensemble series called The Songbooks: popular songs were matched with skilled arrangers and adventurous singers from the world of jazz and pop. The effect is electrifying. Arranging a song one already knows has a remarkable effect on us, the audience. We can't passively listen to these arrangements, because we all bring our feelings and memories of the song to the table. In a meaningful way, the Art of Time Ensemble makes the listener feel that we are part of the creation process too.
That Goldsmith has plenty of experience scoring for film is evident, for every track lives in its own world, its own musical palette. There are very few ensembles that have the depth and range of talent to take Goldsmith on. That is the Art of Time Ensemble's genius, for it has every colour to choose from in its paintbox. Classical, jazz, new music, rock, folk, electronic: the Art of Time Ensemble draws the finest musicians from all genres to their projects. This ensemble is a musician's dream, and a rare gift for any serious music fan.
"I created Art of Time with the aim of exploring where classical music intersects with other styles of music. I wanted to celebrate great music, period, no matter what the style and to present concerts without any barriers between the genres."
-Andrew Burashko, Artistic Director
Ain't Got Long full album is available on November 13, 2020 and features performances by Madeleine Peyroux, Sarah Slean, Jessica Mitchell and Gregory Hoskins.
Watch the video below!
