VIDEO: Tamyra Gray, Heath Saunders, Nik Walker, and More Release 'E Pluribus Unum (Out Of Many One)' Music Video

‘E Pluribus Unum’ (Out of Many, One) is a ‘docu-music video’ for a timely song co-written by Anthony Fedorov and Kyle Carter.

Stars from the worlds of Broadway and American Idol have come together to lend their voices to address the growing divide in America.

'E Pluribus Unum' (Out of Many, One) is a 'docu-music video' for a timely song co-written by Anthony Fedorov and Kyle Carter. E Pluribus Unum is a reminder of America's bold attempt to make one unified nation of people from many different backgrounds and beliefs. The challenge of seeking unity while respecting diversity has played a critical role in shaping our history, our literature, and our national character.

The diverse group of artists featured in the video include: Kyle Carter, Anthony Fedorov, Tamyra Gray, Diana Huey, Jennifer Paz, AJ Rafael, Christina Sajous, Heath Saunders, and Nik Walker.

The video was directed by Shidan Majidi, co-produced by Dino Tsaousis and Shidan Majidi, edited by Ling Chua, motion graphics by Matthew McLaughlin, movement/choreography by Jasmine Rafael, vocal arrangements by Rick Hip-Flores, piano arrangement by AJ Rafael, guitars: Kay-Ta Matsuno, and track produced and mixed by Jeeve Ducornet and Anthony Fedorov.

Majidi's inspiration for the video was the mask. "What it represented to me was an expression of love translated to: 'I care for you and even if this accessory might make me feel uncomfortable, your safety and well-being mean more to me than my personal inconvenience or sense of vanity.' This is how simple it is to save lives."

The video is dedicated to the memory of Broadway actor, Nick Cordero who recently lost his long and arduous battle to Covid-19

