VIDEO: THE LION KING's Lawrence Alexander Releases New Song 'For Sure'

The video features dancer Brandon Gray, and was shot by former New York Times freelance photographer Jonathan Atkin.

Sep. 1, 2021  

Lawrence Alexander, who is currently in the Broadway cast of The Lion King, has released the music video for his new single 'For Sure.'

The video features Brandon Gray, a dancer from the contemporary ballet company "Complexion" and was shot by former New York Times freelance photographer Jonathan Atkin.

Check out the video below!

In addition to The Lion King, Lawrence Alexander appeared on Broadway in Anything Goes and Follies in 2011. His off-Broadway credits include the Encores! concert production of On the Town in 2008.

