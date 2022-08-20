VIDEO: THE KITE RUNNER Understudy Déa Julien is On the Rise!

Déa Julien is making her Broadway debut as an understudy in The Kite Runner this summer, but it might not be in the role that you'd expect. Déa, who as a first generation American shares much of her background with the characters in the play, understudies the roles of Hassan/Sohrab, normally played by a male actor- Eric Sirakian.

One of the best-loved and most highly acclaimed novels of our time, The Kite Runner is a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents, that follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.

Watch below as Déa chats with Candace Cordelia about how she auditioned for the role, what happens if/when she goes on, and so much more!