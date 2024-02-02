Video: JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise!

Things are getting real at the Laura Pels Theatre. Rachel Bonds' new play Jonah, directed by Danya Taymor, is a heart-racing coming-of-age story from will keep you guessing until its final twisting moments.

The world premiere is led by 2022 Tony nominee (The Skin of Our Teeth) Gabby Beans.

"When I was asked to do [this show] I was aware of what a challenge it would be," Beans explained. "I didn't know if I had the ability as an actor to do it. Whenever I have that feeling, I know that's what I need to do. I always want to be playing at the edge of my ability because I think that's how you grow. I was very afraid, but also very excited."

In Jonah, Ana is away at school, far from home and deeply alone. When she meets Jonah, everything she's longed for begins falling into place—except that Jonah is not all he seems. What begins as an exploration of thrilling desire shifts into more complex negotiations of intimacy and survival, as Ana is haunted by her past, present, and future.

