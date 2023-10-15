Video: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise!

Jaja's African Hair Braiding is running on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

An incredible ensemble of actors makes up the cast of Broadway's most exciting new play- Jocelyn Bioh's Jaja's African Hair Braiding. One of them is Nana Mensah, who finally makes her Broadway debut after making a name for herself off-Broadway in plays like Nollywood Dreams and Man From Nebraska.

This world premiere welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling hair braiding shop in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home.

Below, watch as she checks in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about bringing Bioh's incredible new work to Broadway, the most difficult parts of the role, and so much more!






Recommended For You