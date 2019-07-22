VIDEO: TBS Reveals Trailer for SNOWPIERCER Starring Daveed Diggs and Lena Hall

The first trailer for TBS' post-apocalyptic, sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer was revealed at Comic-Con International. TBS presented a panel featuring Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs, Emmy nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Steven Ogg and executive producer and showrunner Graeme Manson.

Watch the trailer below!

The session included an exclusive first look at this riveting television adaptation based on the critically acclaimed film of the same name. Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. The series will premiere in Spring 2020 on TBS.

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Graeme Manson, who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O'Connor; Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.









