VIDEO: T. Oliver Reid Talks Taking Over as HADESTOWN's New Hermes

A new man is singin' a sad song on the road to hell. Just last month, original Broadway cast member T. Oliver Reid officially took over the role of Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway. In the show, Reid has understudied the roles of Hermes, Hades, and members of the Workers Chorus. In March of this year, when a COVID surge was impacting Broadway, Reid famously went on at the last minute as one the Fates, the trio normally played by female-presenting actors.

"It feels like I've been in rehearsals [for this role] for three years! I've been in the show and I've watched André [De Shields] and I've gone on. But in the two weeks in between when André left and when I officially took over, I was saying to myself, 'Ok, you don't have to do that. That's an André-ism!'" he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "There is such a relief at the end of the show when I walk out for the bow and the audience is screaming for me in that moment."

Reid is also a co-founder and co-artistic director of Black Theatre Coalition a non-profit organization dedicated to building a sustainable ethical roadmap that will increase employment opportunities for Black theater professionals.

Below, watch as he checks in straight from his Hadestown dressing room to chat about everything from his rise to the role to what's new with BTC and so much more.