VIDEO: Sutton Foster Reveals Her 'Dream Role Goals' on COLBERT

On a new episode of Stephen Colbert's "Dream Role Goals," Sutton Foster revealed her musical theatre dream roles.

Foster discusses which Broadway roles she'd like to take on, including parts in Gypsy, Hello, Dolly!, and Funny Girl.

"I hear there's a new movie version of Gypsy that's being currently worked on. Yes, I would play anything in it. I'd be in the background. It doesn't matter what part," Foster stated.

Sutton Foster can currently be seen on Broadway as Marion Paroo in The Music Man. The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, also stars Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award winning actress, singer and dancer, best known for her Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes.

Additional notable performances include the titular role in Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley's Violet; Princess Fiona in Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Shrek The Musical; Inga in Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein; Janet Van De Graaff in Casey Nicholaw's The Drowsy Chaperone; Jo in Little Women; and most recently as Charity Hope Valentine in The New Group's 50th anniversary revival of Sweet Charity.