VIDEO: Sutton Foster Plays 'Who's Your Co-Star?' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Sutton Foster was a guest on last night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. During the show, James introduces one of his writers who once appeared in "Younger" with Foster years ago. James decides to play a game with her, seeing if she can remember acting alongside him. After showing a clip of the scene to the audience, James brings out 5 similarly dressed and looking men and sees if Foster can pick the right co-star!

It was recently announced that Younger has been renewed for a seventh season.

Younger is created by Darren Star and stars two-time Tony® winner Sutton Foster with Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis.

Younger follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing - while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In season six, Kelsey (Duff) is leaning into her new role as publisher at the freshly minted Millennial Print, while Liza and Charles get acclimated to their new normal now that Charles (Hermann) is no longer running the business.





