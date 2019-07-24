YOUNGER Starring Sutton Foster Renewed for a Seventh Season

TV Land is picking up the critically-acclaimed, Darren Star hit series Younger for a seventh season, it was announced today by Keith Cox, President, Development and Production, Paramount Network and TV Land. The news comes in the middle of its record-breaking sixth season, currently airing Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Younger's sixth season debuted on June 12 and recorded its highest-rated season premiere ever in the key P25-54 and W25-54 demos. It was also up +23% among total viewers, with 1.3 million tuning in to the season six premiere. The series remains the top sitcom in cable for the third year in a row among W25-54 and W18-49.

"Season after season, Younger has continued to reach new heights and build an incredibly loyal fan base," states Cox. "We love this talented and amazing cast and can't wait to see what Darren has in store for season seven."

The series continues to be a media favorite: Entertainment Weekly said "Proving that not everything slows down in old age, Younger is back for its sixth season with even more drama and wit;" TV Guide noted "Younger just gets better with age;" and Entertainment Tonight remarked "Younger remains one of summer's can't-miss shows."

Younger is created by Darren Star and stars two-time Tony® winner Sutton Foster with Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. The series' passionate fan base has helped the series expand off the TV screen to include the five-star reviewed weekly podcast, Younger Uncovered, a weekly after-show entitled Getting Younger, and the launch of two books from Simon and Schuster entitled, Marriage Vacation andThe Miseducation of Henry Cane. Younger also has an extensive global footprint sold across 162 countries and territories worldwide. With the news of a seventh season, Younger will be TV Land's longest running original series.

Younger follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing - while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In season six, Kelsey (Duff) is leaning into her new role as publisher at the freshly minted Millennial Print, while Liza and Charles get acclimated to their new normal now that Charles (Hermann) is no longer running the business.

Younger, which films at the legendary Silvercup Studios in New York, is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series. Star is about to start production on his new Paramount Network series, Emily in Paris. The show will star Golden Globe-nominated actress Lily Collins as the titular Emily in the dramedy.





