VIDEO: Sutton Foster & Hugh Jackman Reveal They Were 'Intimidated' to Work Together in MUSIC MAN on MEYERS

Music Man stars Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman sat down with Seth Meyers on Late Night to discuss their current Broadway run in The Music Man.

The pair spoke about their return to Broadway after the pandemic, troublesome audience members, and why they were initially intimidated to work with each other in the show.

"I was certainly intimidated. This is a six-time Tony nominee, two-time winner. Like I saw her do Thoroughly Modern Millie when you were like four years old," Jackman joked. "I watch everything she's done and it's amazing and I'm the guy who in my first show, Beauty and the Beast, had it in my contract that I had to have singing lessons once a week."

Jackman and Foster also praised the understudies and swings in the Broadway industry, touching on Kathy Voytko who went on for Foster early in the show's run with only seven hours of rehearsal.

"My early days I was always in the ensemble and I was always an understudy and it was always a thrill. But you had to be prepared and ready for that phone call but it was always scary and you just try to keep the show up and try not to throw anybody too much."

Music Man is now playing at the Winter Garden Theatre. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, also stars Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.

Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC