VIDEO: Susan Egan Revisits BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Songs Before Returning To The Role This Summer

This past summer, Broadway's original Belle, Susan Egan, revisited some of her most iconic moments on stage at The Broadway Princess Party! Following the news that Egan will return to the iconic role this summer in California, check out the video of her performing some of the iconic songs from the stage show below!

In the video, hosted by Tony Award-nominee Laura Osnes and music director Benjamin Rauhala and shot by Nessie Nankivell, Susan is interviewed about the 'Beauty and the Beast' live-action film, then sings one of the new songs added to the film, "How Does A Moment Last Forever," as well as some of the stage classics. For the finale, she is joined by an all-star cast of 'Broadway Princess Party' alumni for a medley of songs from the musical.

The video features Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on the cello, and Susan is joined on-stage by Christy Altomare, Catherine Charlebois, Courtney Reed, Carrie St. Louis, Laura Osnes, Adrienne Warren, Teal Wicks, and Alexandra Zorn. The musical arrangements are by Benjamin Rauhala, appearing on the piano.

