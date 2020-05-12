Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Stephen Greenblatt Talks MACBETH and His Book 'Tyrant' With Stratford Festival Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino

Stephen Greenblatt chatted with Stratford Festival's Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino about Macbeth, which is currently streaming!

The special guest from the world of theatre or academic scholarship shares his perspective on the play, as well as his book, Tyrant.

Watch the video below!

Stratford Festival's Macbeth is now streaming! Tune in here.

Surrender to a haunting story of ambition and its dark consequences, as a military hero and his wife conspire to seize the throne of Scotland. The play stars Ian Lake in the title role.

