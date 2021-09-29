Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CAROLINE, OR CHANGE
VIDEO: Sharon D. Clarke Gets Ready to Bring CAROLINE, OR CHANGE to Broadway

Caroline, or Change will open at Studio 54 on October 27, 2021.

Sep. 29, 2021  

Beginning October 8, Roundabout Theatre Company will present the Tony Award nominated and Olivier Award-winning musical Caroline, or Change, starring three-time Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke in the title role.

Caroline Thibodeaux is a Black woman working as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana, as the civil rights movement is transforming America. In her Olivier Award-winning performance, Sharon D Clarke brings this indelible heroine to "incandescent" life (Time Out London), in a production that launches to "the titanic dimensions of greatness" (The New York Times). From Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner and Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori comes the show that pulses with the urgency and passion that's shaping the world today.

Below, watch as Clarke and company chat about bringing the role to Broadway!

Caroline, or Change
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


