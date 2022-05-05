VIDEO: See Zachary Quinto, Calista Flockhart, Graham Phillips & Aimee Carrero in WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Geffen Playhouse is presentiing Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, directed by Gordon Greenberg (Guys and Dolls, Irving Berlin's Holiday). Performances for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? began Tuesday, April 19 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse and was just extended through May 29th, 2022.

Get a first look at the cast in action below!

The cast includes Aimee Carrero (The Portuguese Kid, What Rhymes with America) as Honey, Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal, Neil LaBute's bash) as Martha, Graham Phillips (13: The Musical, The Good Wife) as Nick and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek franchise, The Boys in the Band) as George.

George and Martha, the American theater's most notoriously dysfunctional couple, have invited the young and naive Nick and Honey over for drinks. What begins as harmless patter escalates to outright marital warfare, with the provincial newcomers caught in the crossfire. Celebrate the 60th anniversary of the hilarious and harrowing Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, arguably Edward Albee's most famous and most vicious masterpiece.

For more information visit: www.geffenplayhouse.org