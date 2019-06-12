VIDEO: See The First Trailer For New Documentary FIDDLER: A MIRACLE OF MIRACLES

Jun. 12, 2019  

See the first trailer for the new musical documentary. "Fiddler: A Miracle Of Miracles".

The film by Max Lewkowicz tells the origin story behind one of Broadway's most beloved musicals, Fiddler on The Roof, and its creative roots in early 1960s New York, when "tradition" was on the wane as gender roles, sexuality, race relations and religion were evolving.

Featuring Interviews with Lyricist Sheldon Harnick, producer Hal Prince, original cast member Austin Pendleton, Broadway figures Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joel Grey, Chaim Topol and Harvey Fierstein, and authors Fran Lebowitz, Calvin Trillin and Nathan Englander.

Check out the trailer below!

VIDEO: See The First Trailer For New Documentary FIDDLER: A MIRACLE OF MIRACLES
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Sings GYPSY During Tonys Commercial
  • VIDEO: Audra McDonald and Laura Linney Have Beef on the Tonys
  • VIDEO: James Corden Parodies BE MORE CHILL's 'Michael in the Bathroom' With Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, and Neil Patrick Harris on the Tonys
  • VIDEO: James Corden is Joined by Over 170 Performers in Tony Award Opening Number Celebrating Live Theatre
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Perform a Medley of Temptations' Hits at the Tony Awards
  • VIDEO: The BEETLEJUICE Cast Performs 'Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) / The Whole Being Dead Thing' at the TONY AWARDS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup