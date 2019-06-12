VIDEO: See The First Trailer For New Documentary FIDDLER: A MIRACLE OF MIRACLES

See the first trailer for the new musical documentary. "Fiddler: A Miracle Of Miracles".

The film by Max Lewkowicz tells the origin story behind one of Broadway's most beloved musicals, Fiddler on The Roof, and its creative roots in early 1960s New York, when "tradition" was on the wane as gender roles, sexuality, race relations and religion were evolving.

Featuring Interviews with Lyricist Sheldon Harnick, producer Hal Prince, original cast member Austin Pendleton, Broadway figures Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joel Grey, Chaim Topol and Harvey Fierstein, and authors Fran Lebowitz, Calvin Trillin and Nathan Englander.

Check out the trailer below!





