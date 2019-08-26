VIDEO: See Rosario Dawson and Alan Cumming in the Trailer for the New USA Network Series BRIARPATCH

USA Network has released the first trailer for Briarpatch, the anthology drama series starring Rosario Dawson and featuring Alan Cumming.

The first season follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees.

Cumming plays the role of Clyde Brattle - an elegant, charming, and murderous arms dealer. Currently a fugitive and the target of a senatorial investigation run by Dill, he arrives in town to wreak havoc and settle some old scores.

Watch the trailer below!

The series also stars Ed Asner, Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty, and Edi Gathegi.

Andy Greenwald adapted "Briarpatch" for television and executive produces along with Sam Esmail via Esmail Corp and Anonymous Content's Chad Hamilton. The pilot was directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, who also served as an executive producer. In addition to starring, Dawson serves as producer. Universal Cable Productions and Paramount Television produce.

On Broadway and the West End Alan Cumming played the Master of Ceremonies in Kander and Ebb's masterpiece Cabaret, winning a Tony and every other award available in the process. More recently he has toured the world with his cabaret shows, I Bought A Blue Car Today which debuted at the Lincoln Centre, NYC followed by the Sydney Opera House, and Alan CummingSings Sappy Songs, which earned huge critical acclaim and sold out Carnegie Hall, the London Palladium, the Walt DisneyConcert Hall in LA and the Kennedy Center, Washington DC. He also released albums of the same name. Cumming currently stars on the CBS series Instinct, and previously starred on The Good Wife.





