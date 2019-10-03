VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, and More in the New Trailer for HIS DARK MATERIALS

HBO and BBC present His Dark Materials, a new original series based on the global bestsellers, starring Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. His Dark Materials premieres Monday, November 4 on HBO.

Adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living - and the dead - in their hands.





