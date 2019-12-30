VIDEO: See Brian Stokes Mitchell Perform 'I Was Here' at the 2019 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala

Brian Stokes Mitchell performed 'I Was Here' from The Glorious Ones at the 2019 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala.

See the video below!

In early November, the Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) hosted its annual DGF Gala to celebrate artists and honor patrons of the American theater community in gratitude of their continued support of emerging writers and creators at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in NYC.

The 2019 DGF Gala Alan Jay Lerner Award Honorees included Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Tony-Award Winning Songwriting duo); Brian Fenty and Merritt Baer (TodayTix Co-Founders); and Sean Patrick Flahaven (President Concord Theatricals). DGF's highest honor, these Awards are named after the legendary dramatist who founded DGF in order to create a resource that supports the lives and artistry of writers.

Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances with the country's finest conductors and orchestras. His Broadway career includes performances in Man of La Mancha (Tony Award nomination and Helen Hayes Award); Kiss Me, Kate (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Ragtime (Tony nomination); August Wilson's King Hedley II (Tony nomination); Kiss of the Spider Woman; Jelly's Last Jam; Lincoln Center Theater's Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and more.





