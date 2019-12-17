VIDEO: Sarah Smallwood Parsons Performs An Ode To Misfit Show Tunes

Upright Citizens Brigade NYC performer and writer, Sarah Smallwood Parsons, went viral today with her ode to 'That Song In Every Musical That No One Likes.'

The hilarious tribute parodies the inspirational eleven o'clock numbers sung by ancillary characters that we've all come to know and love, and those tunes on the cast recording we all (be honest) tend to skip over. Check out her hilarious tribute below!

Sarah Smallwood Parsons is a writer and performer at the Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater. She was a Just For Laughs New Face, a resident at AboveAverage, and head writer of TOS Comedy. Watch her web series F****** & Personal Business and see her live on the Characters Welcome team Leather Father at UCBT NY. Learn more at sarahsmallwoodparsons.com.





