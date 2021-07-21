VIDEO: STOMP Performed This Morning on GOOD MORNING AMERICA!

STOMP, one of the first Off-Broadway shows to return after the pandemic, stopped by Good Morning America this morning for a showcase performance.

Watch the clip below!

The show reopened yesterday.

STOMP is deeply committed to the health and safety of its audiences and performers and will require that all cast, crew, staff and audiences entering the Orpheum Theatre show proof of vaccination prior to entry. Out of an abundance of caution, audiences will have to be masked. The company will be adjusting protocols as official COVID-19 guidance evolves.

STOMP's touring company, which has been crisscrossing America for the past 25 years, resumes its tour on August 16 in Utica, NY at The Stanley Theatre.

STOMP has become a theatrical phenomenon and a must-see for tourists and locals alike. The performers "make rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound," says co-founder/director Luke Cresswell. STOMP has created its own inimitable form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists. It is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum. Synchronized stiff-bristle brooms become a sweeping orchestra, eight Zippo lighters flip open and closed to create a fiery fugue; wooden poles thump and clack in a rhythmic explosion. STOMP uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - dustbins, tea chests, radiator hoses, boots, hub caps - to fill the stage with a compelling and unique act that is often imitated but never duplicated.

STOMP is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography; New York's OBIE Award; a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a "Legend of Off-Broadway" Award.

A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, Stomp has made a global mark on popular culture with performances at Athens' Acropolis, The Academy Awards, London Olympics Closing Ceremony, this collaboration with Paul Simon and Jimmy Fallon on "Cecilia," a stunning STOMP OUT LITTER PSA shot across NYC's five boroughs, this one-take collaboration with The Harlem Globetrotters, and this unique collaboration on the Latin Grammys with the award-winning band Calle 13. It has been parodied on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Simpsons," and been an answer on "Jeopardy!"

STOMP's international engagements have included Abu Dhabi, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dubai, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey.