VIDEO: Roman Banks Talks DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HSMTMTS & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

On this week's episode of 32 Bar Cut: The Show, we are sitting down with Broadway and Disney+ star, Roman Banks. We were so excited to chat with the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star! Roman has overcome a lot of diversity to get to where he is today, and on this episode, he's sharing all of it. Topics include Dear Evan Hansen understudy work, performing the role of Evan on Broadway and his upcoming debut in the new Disney+ series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series!

A star from the get-go, Roman Banks booked his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen through its very first NYC open call! Covering Evan, Jared, and Connor both in New York and on the US National Tour, Roman was the first POC to play Evan on Broadway. He will also be joining Season 2 of the hit Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and recently released his single/music video, "You", following his debut EP "Days" which released last March. The. actor/musician has also recently garnered success on TikTok, having multiple videos of his reach viral heights while singing the likes of Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars, and more! You can find him across all social media under @romanwbanks.