VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Passes Time Singing 'I'd Give It All For You' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Ramin Karimloo posted a video to his Instagram today with the simple caption "Passing time..." In the video he's playing guitar and singing an acoustic version of the song I'd Give It All For You from Songs For a New World. Watch the below video to hear his gorgeous take on Jason Robert Brown's song:

Passing time ... A post shared by Ramin Karimloo (@raminkarimloo) on Jun 13, 2018 at 4:30am PDT

Iranian-born Canadian singer and performer, Ramin Karimloo, is known as one of the most formidable talents in musical theatre. Critically acclaimed for his portrayal of leading roles - Jean Valjean in Les Miserables on Broadway (2014 Tony Award nominee) and London's West End as well as the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera in London, Ramin is a musical force unlike any other. He immortalized the role in the 25th Anniversary Concert of Phantom of The Opera at The Royal Albert Hall, which was one of the most widely viewed shows in PBS history. He also originated the leading role in Love Never Dies, the sequel to Phantom of the Opera, for which he received an Olivier Award nomination. In addition, he played the role of Enjolras in the 25th Anniversary of Les Miserables at the O2 Arena in London. Most recently, Ramin starred as Gleb inAnastasia on Broadway and Anatoly in Chess at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Ramin released a major label debut album, Human Heart(2012), and three EPs, Within the Six Square Inch (2007), The Road to Find Out: East (2014) and The Road to Find Out: South (2016).

Songs For a New World is returning this month with a production at Encores! Off Center. Opening the 2018 Off-Center season on June 27 (through 30), Songs for A New World was the first musical from three-time Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown. This powerful collection of songs examines life, love, and the choices ordinary people make when faced with extraordinary moments. From the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to the ledge of a Fifth Avenue high-rise, each character faces a new world which follows the unique challenge they encounter.

The show will star Colin Donnell, Shoshana Bean, Mykal Kilgore, and Solea Pfeiffer in this production directed by Kate Whoriskey, with music direction by Tom Murray. The production will also feature choreography by Rennie Harris for an ensemble of dancers being added to the cast for the Off-Center engagement.

Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St, between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You