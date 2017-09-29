VIDEO: Rachel Tucker Channels Her Inner Evan Hansen in Her Feinstein's/54 Below Debut!

Following a triumphant run as Elphaba in Wicked the Musical, Rachel Tucker is making her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut (now through September 30) with her hit cabaret show, transferring to New York after two sell-out London runs and UK Tour.

Rachel has just finished reprising her role as Elphaba in London's West End, as part of the show's West End 10th Anniversary cast, having also previously played the role to great acclaim in London for 3 years, where she holds the title of longest consecutive running Elphaba and won the 2011 WhatsOnStage award for Best Takeover in a Role. Rachel was the recipient of the Best Female Replacement Award at the 2016 Broadway.com Audience Awards for playing the role on Broadway in 2016. Rachel made her Broadway debut in late 2014 in Sting's musical The Last Ship, creating the role of Meg Dawson, to rave reviews.

Watch below as she takes on on of the biggest songs of the year- "Waving Through a Window" from Dear Evan Hansen.

