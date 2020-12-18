Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Quentin Garzon and Ali Ewoldt Perform 'White Christmas'

The song features Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin.

Dec. 18, 2020  

Quentin Garzon is back with another cover, this time taking on "White Christmas" from Holiday Inn as a duet with Ali Ewoldt.

Check out the video below!

Band:

Reed 1: Flute - Justin Vance
Reed 2: Clarinet - Richard Philbin
Reed 3: Clarinet & Bass Clarinet - Ford Fourqurean
Reed 4: Bassoon - Tom Kmeicik
Trumpet 1 & 2 - Kate Amrine
Trombone 1 & 2 - Julie Dombroski
Drums (& Triangle) - Brad Bailey
Percussion (Vibes, Timp, Glock) - Ian Riley
Violin 1 - Gocke Erem
Violin 2 - Nadir Aslam
Cello - Sasha Ono
Bass - Magda Kress
Keyboard I, II - Jeremy F. Goodman

