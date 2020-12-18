VIDEO: Quentin Garzon and Ali Ewoldt Perform 'White Christmas'

Quentin Garzon is back with another cover, this time taking on "White Christmas" from Holiday Inn as a duet with Ali Ewoldt.

The song features Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin.

Check out the video below!

Band:

Reed 1: Flute - Justin Vance

Reed 2: Clarinet - Richard Philbin

Reed 3: Clarinet & Bass Clarinet - Ford Fourqurean

Reed 4: Bassoon - Tom Kmeicik

Trumpet 1 & 2 - Kate Amrine

Trombone 1 & 2 - Julie Dombroski

Drums (& Triangle) - Brad Bailey

Percussion (Vibes, Timp, Glock) - Ian Riley

Violin 1 - Gocke Erem

Violin 2 - Nadir Aslam

Cello - Sasha Ono

Bass - Magda Kress

Keyboard I, II - Jeremy F. Goodman