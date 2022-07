VIDEO: Preview the Epic Music of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS- Opens Tonight!

July 14, 2022

After more than two decades playing worldwide and selling more than 15 million tickets in 23 countries, Notre Dame de Paris will make its long-awaited New York City debut this summer. The production, performed in French with English supertitles and featuring a dazzling international 30-member cast and a live orchestra, will play for seven performances only from July 13-24, 2022 at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center. Watch a sneak peek video!