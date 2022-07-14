Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NOTRE DAME DE PARIS
Click Here for More on NOTRE DAME DE PARIS

VIDEO: Preview the Epic Music of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS- Opens Tonight!

Notre Dame de Paris will open at the David H. Koch Theater on July 14, 2022.

Jul. 14, 2022  

After more than two decades playing worldwide and selling more than 15 million tickets in 23 countries, Notre Dame de Paris makes its long-awaited New York City debut this summerat the David H. Koch Theater, where it runs through July 24. The cast features Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo, Hiba Tawaji as Esmeralda, Daniel Lavoie as Frollo, Gian Marco Schiaretti as Gringoire, Yvan Pedneault as Phoebus, Jay as Clopin, and Emma Lépine as Fleur de Lys. This principal cast has performed Notre Dame de Paris in several incarnations in the past.

The production, performed in French with English supertitles and featuring a dazzling international 30-member cast and a live orchestra, will play for seven performances only.

Victor Hugo's 1831 classic and beloved novel, Notre Dame de Paris [The Hunchback of Notre Dame], telling the timeless story of the disfigured bell ringer Quasimodo, and his devotion to the beautiful Esmerelda, has inspired generations of readers, and his been adapted for films, operas, ballets, and television shows.

In 1998, Italian singer and composer Richard Cocciante and legendary French Canadian songwriter Luc Plamondon adapted the title for their unique musical extravaganza, combining elements of musical theatre, dance, and acrobatics. The production originally debuted at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998, where in its first year, it sold more than 1 million tickets and over 3 million albums, making it the most successful musical production ever, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The score of Notre Dame de Paris has also produced two hit singles: "Belle," which has received airplay in 17 countries, and "Vivre," recorded in English as "Live (for the One I Love)," and a major hit for Céline Dion.

Notre Dame de Paris is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller.

Notre Dame de Paris
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

... (read more about this author)

VIDEO: Preview the Epic Music of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS- Opens Tonight!
July 14, 2022

After more than two decades playing worldwide and selling more than 15 million tickets in 23 countries, Notre Dame de Paris will make its long-awaited New York City debut this summer. The production, performed in French with English supertitles and featuring a dazzling international 30-member cast and a live orchestra, will play for seven performances only from July 13-24, 2022 at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center. Watch a sneak peek video!
Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
July 13, 2022

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical hosted a welcome press event at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre ahead of the musical’s world premiere. Check out photos of the cast meeting the press, get a first look at the cast in rehearsal, and listen to Elton John preview songs from the show!
Photos & Video: First Look at Arielle Jacobs, Julia Murney & More in BETWEEN THE LINES Opening Off-Broadway Tonight
July 11, 2022

The new Off-Broadway musical BETWEEN THE LINES opens tonight at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage. Based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, BETWEEN THE LINES stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver and more. Get a first look at photos and video of the production here!
VIDEO: INTO THE WOODS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night
July 11, 2022

Into the Woods just opened at the St. James Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there for the big night. Check out video coverage from the festivities!
VIDEO: First Look at FENCES at American Blues Theater
July 6, 2022

American Blues Theater is presenting August Wilson's Fences, directed by Monty Cole through August 6, 2022. This is the sensational drama about Troy Maxson, a former star of the Negro Baseball League, who now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Get a first look at the production here!