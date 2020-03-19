VIDEO: Pop TV Shares the ONE DAY AT A TIME Season 4 Trailer

Pop TV's Emmy®-winning comedy ONE DAY AT A TIME will be supersized in a simulcast event with ViacomCBS sibling networks TV Land and Logo on Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The highly-anticipated new season can be previewed in a new trailer below!

ONE DAY A TIME airs following all-new episodes of the final season of SCHITT'S CREEK, and will move to its permanent time slot April 14th - Tuesdays, 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

We are all taking it one day at a time right now, and we hope sharing a night #AloneTogether with the Alvarez family helps bring some moments of laughter to your home and family.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the award-winning comedy inspired by Emmy® winner Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name will continue to tell the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family throughout 13 original episodes. This season will find Penelope (Screen Actors Guild Award® winner Justina Machado) exploring a surprising relationship, her mother Lydia (Emmy, Grammy®, Oscar® and Tony® winner Rita Moreno) experiencing a religious crisis - as well as revealing the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), and Schneider (Todd Grinnell) finding his relationship with Avery (India De Beaufort) growing deeper. Meanwhile, Elena (Isabella Gomez) begins to prepare for college and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts to date.





