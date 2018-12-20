VIDEO: Pasek & Justin Paul Premiere the Music Video for 'This is Me' Featuring the QUEER EYE Cast

Atlantic Records has unveiled the latest video from "THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - REIMAGINED," the unprecedented new companion to Atlantic's RIAA 2x platinum certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated soundtrack to 20th Century Fox's blockbuster musical film. "This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix)," performed by Keala Settle, Kesha, and the legendary Missy Elliott, is now joined by a moving new visual starring Antoni, Tan, Bobby, and Jonathan from Netflix's Queer Eyealongside three extraordinary high school students. The video was premiered this morning on "The TODAY Show" during a segment featuring two of the video's stars - Antoni and student J'Shawn Gill - alongside the album's GRAMMY®, Tony®, and Academy Award-winning songwriting duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

See the premiere on NBC and the music video below!

In the spirit of the video's message - embracing the profound impact the arts can have in the lives of young people - Atlantic Records has partnered with VH1 Save The Music Foundation. Founded in 1997, Save The Music partners with school districts and raises funds to restore music programs in public schools. In honor of the students featured in the video - and students across the country - viewers are encouraged to make a donation to the organization HERE. Learn more about Save The Music here.

Released last month, "THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - REIMAGINED" immediately ascended into the #1 position on iTunes "Top Albums" chart, with a staggering 90,000 units sold in the first week alone and global streams now approaching 350 million. The album had already amassed an incredible 100m streams via individual tracks and videos unveiled prior to the album's official release. Among those were "Rewrite the Stars" featuring multi-platinum artists Anne-Marie and James Arthur, Panic! At the Disco's rework of "The Greatest Show" - lauded by Billboard as "a triumphant rendition" - and multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner Kelly Clarkson's stunning take on "Never Enough." Entertainment Weekly hailed the latter track, asserting, "The Greatest Showman's power ballad is in good hands," while People Magazine declared, "Kelly Clarkson might just be the Greatest Show-Woman... The original AMERICAN IDOL used her million-dollar pipes to tackle 'Never Enough' and the results are, as predicted, enthralling."

"THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - REIMAGINED" also came accompanied by P!nk's chart-topping version of "A Million Dreams" and the "A Million Dreams (Reprise)" performed by her daughter Willow Sage Hart. The two recorded together in the studio, featured in an incredibly heartwarming video. P!nk's version of "A Million Dreams" also proved to be a smash - reaching #2 on the iTunes overall "Top Songs" chart in just a few short days.

"THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK" was recently honored with a "Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media" nomination for the upcoming 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards. In addition, the soundtrack's 3x RIAA platinum certified version of "This Is Me," performed by Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble (and boasting 700m global streams), was nominated as "Best Song Written For Visual Media." The 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards will be held Sunday, February 10th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

"THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - REIMAGINED" sees songs from the film, all written by GRAMMY®, Tony®, and Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen) covered by a remarkable cast of artists. Other superstars contributing include Sara Bareilles, Years & Years and Jess Glynne, MAX and Ty Dolla $ign, James Arthur and Anne-Marie, and Zac Brown Band, among others. As if that weren't enough, the album also includes three bonus tracks, performed by Pentatonix, Craig David, and Kesha.

"THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - REIMAGINED" is produced by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, GRAMMY® Award-winning (and 5x nominee) Atlantic Records President, West Coast Kevin Weaver (Furious 7, Suicide Squad, The Fault in Our Stars, The Fate of the Furious) and GRAMMY® Award-winning Atlantic Records President, A&R Pete Ganbarg (Twenty One Pilots, Hamilton: Original Broadway Cast Recording, Dear Evan Hansen: Original Broadway Cast Recording). The album received Executive Music Production by Justin Paul.

20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The Greatest Showman was directed by exciting new filmmaker Michael Gracey. The film stars Academy Award-nominee Hugh Jackman alongside Academy Award-nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.

