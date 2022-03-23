VIDEO: Pamela Anderson Talks CHICAGO Debut on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Pamela Anderson appeared on Good Morning America this morning to discuss making her Broadway debut as Roxie in Chicago.

Anderson reveals that her experience stepping into the role will be featured in her upcoming two-part documentary with Netflix that she is currently filming. She also discusses taking on the iconic choreography, how she relates to the role, and more.

Watch the complete interview below!

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome Pamela Anderson making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She will play an 8-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, June 5, 2022.

An international icon who uses her voluptuous platform to help raise awareness, Pamela proclaimed the Playboy Mansion as her university - growing up amongst artists, intellectuals and philanthropists living a free-thinking lifestyle. This ignited her. Hugh Hefner - who has called Pamela "The DNA of Playboy" - put her on the magazine's cover a record 14 times in the United States, while appearing on Playboy's international covers over 100 times worldwide.

Pamela's first television role was playing Lisa, the Tool Time Girl on ABC's hit sitcom "Home Improvement." She then became a global icon, starring as CJ, in "Baywatch," one of the world's most successful television series of all time. Pamela then went on to produce her own television series, "V.I.P.," starring as Val.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.