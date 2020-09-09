VIDEO: On This Day, September 9- GLEE Premieres on Fox with a Cast of Broadway Favorites!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we celebrate the official debut of the smash-hit musical television comedy, Glee!

The show followed a group of ambitious and talented young adults in search of strength, acceptance and, ultimately, their voice. The series starred Lea Michele as Rachel Berry, Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester, Matthew Morrison as Will Schuester and Darren Criss as Blaine Anderson.

GLEE received prestigious honors, including a Golden Globe Award and a Peabody Award, and singlehandedly made GLEE clubs cool again. The series boasts critical acclaim, along with two Grammy Award nominations, two Platinum and five Gold albums, more than 53 million songs and more than 13 million albums sold worldwide, two sold-out concert tours, a 3-D movie, four Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including the award for Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical.

Among the guest stars who appeared on the show were Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Shirley MacLaine, John Stamos, Kristin Chenoweth, Olivia Newton-John, Britney Spears, Neil Patrick Harris, Peter Facinelli, June Squibb, Demi Lovato and Adam Lambert.

The sixth and final season of the musical comedy GLEE aired in 2015, but for now let's take a trip back in time to the New Directions TV debut, with their famed take on the Journey classic, Don't Stop Believing.

