VIDEO: On This Day, November 10- Hugh Jackman is BACK ON BROADWAY

Nov. 10, 2017  

On this day we celebrate the dazzling Hugh Jackman who debuted his solo show Back on Broadway on this day in 2011.

Jackman brought his one-man concert show to New York for a 10-week engagement Accompanied by an 18-piece orchestra, Hugh Jackman performed a personal selection of his favorite musical numbers that reflect on the stage and film star's remarkable life and career, from The Boy from Oz to Hollywood.

Check out footage from Hugh's big Broadway return below!

