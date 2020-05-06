VIDEO: On This Day, May 6- GLORY DAYS Opens (and Closes) On Broadway

On this day in 2008, Glory Days had its opening night on Broadway, and subsequently joined just a handful of musicals in history to post a closing notice on the same night.

Glory Days is the story of four best friends who reunite one year after high school graduation, only to find out how much they have grown apart. As they attempt to understand each other's differences, they soon realize that nothing can compare to the Glory Days of high school when life was simpler.

The Broadway cast included Steven Booth (Will), Andrew C. Call (Andy), Adam Halpin (Skip), and Jesse JP Johnson (Jack). Glory Days marks the Broadway debuts for Booth, Halpin and Johnson.

Glory Days received its world premiere at DC's Signature Theatre (January 2008) in a sold-out, critically-lauded production, directed by Signature Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer (Broadway's Putting It Together), who recreated his staging for Broadway. Glory Days marked Signature's first direct-to-Broadway transfer.



Nick Blaemire (Music and Lyrics) made his Broadway debut both as a songwriter with Glory Days and as a performer in the ensemble of Cry-Baby. James Gardiner(Book), 24, made his debut as a book writer with Glory Days.



Led by director Eric Schaeffer, the creative team also included James Kronzer (scenic design), Sasha Ludwig-Siegel (costume design), Mark Lanks (lighting design) and Peter Hylenski (sound design). Vocal arrangements are by Nick Blaemire and Jesse Vargas. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Jesse Vargas.





