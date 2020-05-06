VIDEO: On This Day, May 6- GLORY DAYS Opens (and Closes) On Broadway
On this day in 2008, Glory Days had its opening night on Broadway, and subsequently joined just a handful of musicals in history to post a closing notice on the same night.
Glory Days is the story of four best friends who reunite one year after high school graduation, only to find out how much they have grown apart. As they attempt to understand each other's differences, they soon realize that nothing can compare to the Glory Days of high school when life was simpler.
The Broadway cast included Steven Booth (Will), Andrew C. Call (Andy), Adam Halpin (Skip), and Jesse JP Johnson (Jack). Glory Days marks the Broadway debuts for Booth, Halpin and Johnson.
Glory Days received its world premiere at DC's Signature Theatre (January 2008) in a sold-out, critically-lauded production, directed by Signature Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer (Broadway's Putting It Together), who recreated his staging for Broadway. Glory Days marked Signature's first direct-to-Broadway transfer.
Nick Blaemire (Music and Lyrics) made his Broadway debut both as a songwriter with Glory Days and as a performer in the ensemble of Cry-Baby. James Gardiner(Book), 24, made his debut as a book writer with Glory Days.
Led by director Eric Schaeffer, the creative team also included James Kronzer (scenic design), Sasha Ludwig-Siegel (costume design), Mark Lanks (lighting design) and Peter Hylenski (sound design). Vocal arrangements are by Nick Blaemire and Jesse Vargas. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Jesse Vargas.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Releases New Music Video For 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Honor of the Frontline Workers
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Clarifies That Nick Cordero Still Requires 'Assisted Breathing' Despite Successful Tracheostomy
Amanda Kloots shared yesterday that Nick underwent a successful tracheostomy procedure. It was incorrectly reported that this means Nick is now able t... (read more)